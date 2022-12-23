Tucker Carlson: Lawmakers applauding Zelensky clapped ‘like seals’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday mocked lawmakers who applauded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his speech before a joint session of Congress, claiming they clapped “like seals.”

“Almost every person in the room clapped like a seal,” Carlson said on his nightly show. “So no matter what that man said — Send me more money; I command you, send me more money; we’re taking care of it the most responsible ways — they applaud, all of them, almost like they have to.”

The Ukrainian president traveled to Washington on Wednesday in his first trip outside Ukraine since Russia invaded in February. Zelensky met with President Biden at the White House and delivered remarks to a packed House chamber.

Zelensky urged the U.S. to remain steadfast in its support of Ukraine, noting the aid will likely bring a quicker end to the war. His appeal comes as some Republicans have signaled an interest in curbing spending when they take the House in January.

“This battle cannot be frozen or postponed. It cannot be ignored, hoping that the ocean or something else will provide a protection,” the Ukrainian president said.

While the vast majority of Congress gave Zelensky multiple standing ovations throughout his speech, several Republicans remained largely seated, including Reps. Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Lauren Boebert (Colo.) and Andrew Clyde (Ga.).

Carlson came to the defense of the Republicans who remained seated on Wednesday night, claiming they “didn’t obey.”

“Now, there are 435 members of the House of Representatives, and they’re Republicans and Democrats. And famously, they don’t get along. They don’t agree on anything,” Carlson said. However, he added, “when a foreign leader shows up in cargo pants to tell them lies and give them orders, they all applaud.”

“That’s honestly what it looked like last night,” he added. “You’ve got to clap. You get in trouble if you don’t clap, so everyone just claps all the time.”