Hannity: Speaker vote chaos bad for GOP

Fox News host Sean Hannity warned a delayed nomination of a House Speaker is bad for the Republican Party and for the country.

“House Republicans now are on the verge of becoming a total clown show if they’re not careful,” Hannity said on his nightly show Tuesday, adding “it’s not a dire situation — yet.”

“If this fight goes on and on for day after day, week after week and the Republican agenda totally stalls out, you can forget about holding Biden accountable for pretty much anything,” Hannity said later. “And the country will feel angry and frustrated and they will feel betrayed.”

There was chaos in the House on Tuesday as GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (Calif.) bid to become the next Speaker failed in three consecutive votes after a number of hard-line conservative Republicans refused to support him.

After the third failed vote, party leaders adjourned the chamber, putting off the process until Wednesday.

Hannity spoke directly to the roughly 20 hard-line Republicans “still worried about supporting McCarthy,” listing a number of arguments for backing the California Republican, including saying he’s proposed a plan that’s “exactly the America First, MAGA agenda I know so many of you like.”

The remarks stand in contrast to comments made an hour earlier on Fox News by Tucker Carlson, another leading host at the network, who said it was “refreshing to see” McCarthy struggle to secure the 218 votes he needs to win the gavel.

“The fact that this race has not been settled by now is being described by many, especially online, as embarrassing,” Carlson said earlier on Tuesday evening. “And it is embarrassing if you prefer the Soviet-style consensus of the Democratic Party’s internal elections. … That’s what they do.”

Hanging over the narratives being put forth by top Fox hosts and the GOP more generally is the influence of former President Trump, who early Wednesday morning called for all Republicans to rally around McCarthy.

“REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT. IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT. Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB – JUST WATCH!” Trump said in a social media post.

The Speaker’s race is expected to resume on Wednesday afternoon.