CNN hires just-retired GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 01/04/23 8:14 PM ET
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) is seen during a House Jan. 6 committee business meeting on Monday, December 19, 2022 to vote on criminal referrals and give a final presentation prior to releasing their report.

CNN has hired former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) to serve as a senior political commentator, the network announced Wednesday.

Kinzinger, a leading critic of former President Trump, served on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

He famously gave a tearful speech during one of the committee’s early hearings as he reflected on the events of Jan. 6, saying there’s a “difference” between “a crime — even grave crimes — and a coup.”

Kinzinger’s hiring at CNN comes on the heels of a time of tremendous change at the network, which, under new President Chris Licht, has made several programming and personnel moves that have garnered headlines and some criticism from liberals.

Licht has said he would like CNN’s programs and political coverage to take a more sober tone and represent a wider array of viewpoints.

Kinzinger served six terms in the House and served in the Air Force prior to that. He remains in the Air National Guard.

Just days ago, he blamed Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for what he called the “crazy elements” in Congress. McCarthy is currently locked in a battle for the Speakership of the House.

He has also thrown cold water on suggestions he would run for president in 2024 but said it “would be fun” to run against Trump, who has already declared his candidacy.

