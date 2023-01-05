trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Fox News’s Jeanine Pirro: Speakership fight ‘making the Republicans look ridiculous’ 

by Julia Mueller - 01/05/23 6:57 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 01/05/23 6:57 PM ET
Jeanine Pirro, co-host of Fox News show “The Five,” arrives for the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July, 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro said Thursday that the drawn-out election for Speaker is “making the Republicans look ridiculous” as the House heads into an 11th round of voting, with Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) losing out in the first 10 ballots.  

“I’m angry about it. You know why? They’re making the Republicans look ridiculous. First of all, I like Kevin McCarthy, OK? Why wasn’t this done ahead of time? Why are we doing this in front of the public? We look like a bunch of fools, OK?” Pirro, co-host of Fox News’s “The Five,” said during the program

The GOP now has control of the House, with 222 seats compared to Democrats’ 212. But McCarthy has lost each round of votes for Speaker to Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) as around 20 Republicans have repeatedly voted for other candidates, preventing McCarthy from securing the majority needed to win.  

Pirro called out Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), who nominated Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.) during an earlier vote.  

“And Lauren Boebert, you know, with all due respect, I mean, the women barely won her race. You’re holding out until Kevin falls. What is the alternative? What do you want? What is the option? What can people agree on?” said Pirro, a longtime conservative media personality and a noted supporter of former President Trump. 

“You want the Republicans to vote — to get the Democrats to get a Speaker of the House? Can you imagine Nancy Pelosi saying, ‘let me get some Republicans so that I can be the Speaker? I can put them on committees.’ This is an embarrassment,” Pirro added, saying “it shouldn’t have happened this way.” 

The House opened its eleventh round of voting on Thursday. The election process will continue until a nominee gets the required majority. 

Tags Fox News Hakeem Jeffries House Speaker vote Jeanine Pirro Jeanine Pirro Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy Lauren Boebert The Five

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Speaker vote: House votes to adjourn after McCarthy falls short 11th time
  2. McCarthy, opponents inch toward deal to end Speakership fight
  3. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  4. MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle tells Boebert ‘get real’ during contentious ...
  5. Trump’s abortion remarks underscore political peril for GOP
  6. Democrat Mary Peltola open to forming coalition majority with Republicans
  7. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  8. Gaetz votes for Trump for Speaker on 7th ballot
  9. Democratic leaders urging rank-and-file to remain in Washington to vote against ...
  10. Greene blasts Boebert, other McCarthy opponents over Speaker votes: ‘This is ...
  11. Man whose foot was found in Yellowstone pool left poems, $447 in cash in ...
  12. Lawmakers say McCarthy Speaker fight portends debt ceiling crisis
  13. Tucker Carlson: ‘Hatred’ of liberals ‘clouded my judgment’ before ...
  14. Omar trolls McCarthy with ‘Goodfellas’ reference 
  15. House clerk calls on anti-McCarthy Republican as he’s on Fox News
  16. Stabenow to retire, creating GOP pickup opportunity in Michigan 
  17. Fox News’s Jeanine Pirro: Speakership fight ‘making the Republicans look ...
  18. House Speaker election coverage: Chamber narrowly votes to adjourn for day
Load more

Video

See all Video