Suzanne Malveaux announces she is leaving CNN
National correspondent Suzanne Malveaux announced Friday she is leaving CNN, The Hill has learned.
Malveaux, who is the longtime partner of current White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the first openly gay person to hold the position, spent two decades working for the cable news leader.
In a note to her CNN colleagues announcing her decision to leave the network, Malveaux said she would be working with the family of Nelson Mandela on a project that will “tell stories and spotlight communities in conflict poised to find peace.”
“I am grateful that when I approached CNN in the fall of 2022 about focusing on my family and possibly pursuing some new opportunities, they supported me,” Malveaux wrote in her note, a copy of which was seen by The Hill. “I will forever cherish the talented, dedicated professionals of CNN who I grew up with over the past two decades, those I mentored, and many who have become dear friends.”
Malveaux most recently covered the war in Ukraine for CNN and worked at NBC before joining CNN in 2002.
—Updated at 2:28 p.m.