Elizabeth Vargas joining NewsNation 

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 01/10/23 11:56 AM ET
Photo courtesy NewsNation

Television journalist Elizabeth Vargas is joining cable network NewsNation, the outlet announced on Tuesday.

Vargas will anchor “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” an hour-long weekday evening news program debuting April 3 at 6 p.m. from a new state-of-the-art studio in New York City, the network said. 

Vargas, currently host of “iCrime,” a half-hour syndicated crime series that is broadcast on WPIX-TV in New York and other stations across the country, has previously worked as the host of “America’s Most Wanted” on Fox and is most well known for her reporting for newsmagazine show “20/20” on ABC for 15 years.

Vargas also served as Co-Anchor of ABC’s World News Tonight, and was a news anchor and frequent host of “Good Morning America.” She left ABC in 2018.

“Elizabeth Vargas is by far one of the most talented journalists working in television news today,” Michael Corn, President of News at NewsNation and a former ABC News executive said in a statement. “We’re confident that Elizabeth’s honest and empathetic interview style, coupled with her determination to get to the heart of important stories, will strike a chord with viewers as we continue delivering on NewsNation’s promise to bring you news you can trust.”

Corn and the leadership at NewsNation have spent the last several months filling out a roster of broadcasting talent and assembling a nightly lineup of programming as it looks to boost its modest ratings compared to other cable channels.

Last summer, NewsNation hired ex-CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, another ABC News alum, who was fired from CNN after it was revealed he worked to help his brother, the former Governor of New York, fight allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

NewsNation is owned by Nexstar Media Group, which also owns The Hill, which it purchased in 2021. 

