Media

Media job cuts jumped more than 20 percent in 2022: study 

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 01/10/23 3:14 PM ET
iStockphoto

Job cuts across the media industry were up about 20 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year, according to a new study.

Data from outplacement research firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas found jobs in the “news,” category — a sector the firm tracks as a subset of media that includes digital, broadcast and print news — announced 1,808 cuts in 2022.

That number is up 20 percent from the 1,511 news job cuts announced in 2021.

In the overall media sector, there were 3,774 cuts in 2022, the study found, down 5 percent from the 3,961 that occurred in 2021, the study found.

A number of the nation’s largest mainstream media companies have engaged in significant layoffs over the past several months, including CNN, The Washington Post, Gannett and NPR.

The job cuts reflect a volatile business climate for leading news providers heading into 2023, as revenue from digital and broadcast advertising declines amid concerns over a potential economic recession.

