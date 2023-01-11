trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

C-SPAN asks McCarthy for independent cameras in House chamber

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 01/11/23 9:51 AM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 01/11/23 9:51 AM ET
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) during the fourteenth ballot for Speaker on Friday, January 6, 2023.

C-SPAN, the public service channel dedicated to covering government affairs, is asking Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to consider amending House rules to allow for its cameras and journalists to cover floor proceedings freely.

In a letter to the Speaker on Tuesday, C-SPAN CEO Susan Swain asked McCarthy for permission to “cover floor proceedings on behalf of our network and all Congressionally-accredited news organizations.”

The networks was able to provide rare full coverage of the House floor last week while lawmakers debated electing a Speaker, with video clips from the channel’s coverage going viral on Twitter and sparking jokes about the unprecedented access given to the press with no House rules in place.

“We do not propose replacing the existing House Recording System or its output. Instead, we request to install a few additional cameras in the House chamber,” Swain wrote. “When mixed with the existing House production, shots from our cameras would allow us to create a second, journalistic product, just as we did last week.”

It is standard procedure for C-SPAN to air congressional proceedings and public affairs events from House-, Senate- and other government-operated cameras, which are controlled by the party in the majority. In the House, that traditionally means a single shot, aimed at the well and rostrum.

Several lawmakers have voiced support for the idea of allowing C-SPAN to retain control of the cameras in the House chamber, including Reps. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), Chip Roy (R-Texas) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who called the current pool view of the Congress “antiquated and a little boomer-fied,” this week.

Tags Kevin McCarthy Mark Pocan

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The American public no longer believes the Supreme Court is impartial
  2. Here are Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers for the $1.1B jackpot
  3. Local NY Republicans call on Santos to resign
  4. Watch live: Nassau County GOP holds press conference on George Santos
  5. Democrat appears to flip Virginia state Senate seat in closely watched special ...
  6. McConnell faces difficult 2023 amid Trump, House GOP pressures
  7. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  8. White House turns talk of Medicare, Social Security cuts against GOP
  9. FAA lifts departure halt after computer outage, thousands of flights delayed
  10. Democrats want Biden to run against House GOP
  11. New Congress: Here’s who’s heading the various House Committees
  12. Royal PR battle rages as Harry spares no one
  13. The Biden papers and the Mar-a-Lago documents: Apples and oranges?
  14. These Republicans were selected to chair House committees after Speaker battle ...
  15. Russia on verge of biggest gain in Ukraine since summer
  16. Democrats planning to sit on all GOP select committees 
  17. Santos says he won’t resign amid pressure from local NY Republicans
  18. McCarthy has put Social Security and Medicare at risk to become Speaker
Load more

Video

See all Video