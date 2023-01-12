trending:

NBC News president steps down

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 01/12/23 10:14 AM ET
FILE – This Dec. 3, 2009, file photo, the NBC Universal logo hangs on a building in Los Angeles. Comcast’s NBCUniversal says its upcoming streaming service will be called Peacock, in an homage to NBC’s logo, and will be the home for some of the company’s most popular shows, including “Parks and Recreation,” “The Office” and “30 Rock.” (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Noah Oppenheim, who has led NBC News as President for the last half decade is stepping down and the network has tapped a top New York Times editor to fill his role.

Oppenheim, who took over in 2017 and has worked as an author, screenwriter and producer will continue to work closely with NBCUniversal in a new capacity, the company said, developing scripts and longform productions.

Rebecca Blumenstein, who most recently has served as deputy managing editor of the Times, has been hired to replace Oppenheim and fill the role of NBC News president, editorial. Blumenstein comes to NBC after a long career in digital and print journalism, but lacks any network news experience.

With Oppenheim’s departure, two other top NBC News executives will be promoted, the company said. Libby Leist, who has overseen the TODAY show, will now be an executive vice president, TODAY and Lifestyle, while Janelle Rodriguez, who has spearheaded the network’s news streaming service, will join the leadership team as executive vice president, NBC News NOW, the company said.

The announcement was made Wednesday by NBCUniversal News Group Chairman Cesar Conde, who all three women atop the network’s news division will report to.

“The appointments of Rebecca, Libby and Janelle provide a powerful foundation for the News Group as it continues to grow its leadership position,” Conde said

