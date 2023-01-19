trending:

Cecilia Vega leaves ABC for CBS

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 01/19/23 10:20 AM ET
Courtesy CBS News

Longtime ABC News reporter Cecilia Vega is jumping to CBS to serve as a correspondent for “60 Minutes.”

Vega most recently was ABC’s chief White House correspondent and has served as an anchor and reporter on “Good Morning America” and the weekend editions of ABC’s “World News Tonight.”

She has covered several of the largest national political stories over the last decade, including the 2020 election and coronavirus pandemic, and was ABC’s lead reporter for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Vega, who is based in Washington, will begin reporting for “60 Minutes,” the long-running news program that is averaging just shy of 10 million total viewers each show during its current season, this spring.

Bill Owens, executive producer of “60 Minutes,” said in a statement on Thursday he has “admired her work for a long, long time and couldn’t be more excited to welcome her,” adding “her new colleagues couldn’t agree more.”

–Updated at 11:08 a.m.

Tags Bill Owens Hillary Clinton

