Vox Media lays off 7 percent of workforce

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 01/20/23 1:53 PM ET
Digital media outlet Vox is laying off 7 percent of its workforce, according to multiple reports.

About 130 people are reportedly expected lose their jobs as part of the cuts, which CEO Jim Bankoff announced in a note to staff on Friday that was obtained by The New York Times.

“Unfortunately, in this economic climate, we’re not able to sustain projects and areas of the business that have not performed as anticipated, are less core to where we see the biggest opportunities in the coming years, or where we don’t have enough rationale to support ongoing investment in what could be a prolonged downturn,” Bankoff said in his memo.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Friday, the company’s workers’ union blasted the cost-cutting measure.

“We were informed today that the company is laying off around 7 percent of its workforce, and some of our members have been impacted,” the union said. “We’re furious at the way the company has approached these layoffs, and are currently discussing how to best serve those who just lost their jobs.”

Vox is the latest in a string of media and tech companies that have been forced to tighten their belts amid dwindling online ad revenue, consumer news fatigue and concerns about the economic outlook more generally.

A recent study from outplacement research firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas found layoffs for jobs in the “news” category jumped 20 percent last year from the 1,511 cuts announced in 2021.

In the last several months, CNN, The Washington Post and Gannett, which owns and operates USA Today and several of the nation’s largest metro daily newspapers, have all made cuts to their newsrooms. NPR also took the unprecedented step last year of halting its summer internship program, citing economic concerns.

