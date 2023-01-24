Journalists killed around the world up 50 percent in 2022: study 

The number of journalists killed while working in the field experienced a sharp increase in 2022, according to a new study.

The Committee to Protect Journalists annual report released this week found 67 journalists and other media workers were killed around the world last year, a 50 percent increase from the year prior and the highest number since 2018.

The CPJ’s report noted at least 41 media professionals were killed in direct connection with their duties, while the organization is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the 26 other deaths.

A total of 15 of the killings took place in Ukraine, including the death of a Fox News cameraman and crew member during a missile strike in the war-torn European nation amid its ongoing war with Russia.

The group also documented 30 journalists killed in Latin America in 2022, almost half of the global total — including 13 in Mexico alone, the highest single-year total for that country. And five journalists were killed in relation to their work in Haiti.

CPJ also highlighted the May shooting death of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was apparently killed by gunfire from Israel Defense Forces.

About a third of the journalists killed were local reporters covering sensitive topics, such as politics, crime and corruption.

“Their deaths underline the extent of threats faced by the press around the world, including in countries with democratically elected governments,” CPJ wrote.