trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Washington Post publisher: ‘Shameful’ of Pompeo to spread ‘vile falsehoods’ about Khashoggi 

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 01/24/23 12:14 PM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 01/24/23 12:14 PM ET
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition
AP Photo/John Locher
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas.

The publisher of The Washington Post on Tuesday slammed former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his comments on U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a columnist at the paper who was killed by Saudi Arabia in 2018.

Pompeo, who is considering a run for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, in a new book dismissed the idea that Khashoggi was “a Saudi Arabian Bob Woodward” and downplayed the worldwide outcry that followed his slaying as “faux outrage … fueled by the media.”

“In truth, Khashoggi was an activist who had supported the losing team in a recent fight for the throne … unhappy with being exiled,” Pompeo wrote in “Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.”

In a statement on Tuesday, Post publisher Fred Ryan blasted the Republican, calling his statements “shocking” and accusing him of “outrageously misrepresenting” Khashoggi’s life and work.

“It is shocking and disappointing to see Mike Pompeo’s book so outrageously misrepresent the life and word of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. As the CIA — which Pompeo once directed — concluded, Jamal was brutally murdered on the orders of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman,” Ryan said.

“It is shameful that Pompeo would spread vile falsehoods to dishonor a courageous man’s life and service — and his commitment to principles Americans hold dear — as a ploy to sell books,” he added.

The Post’s publisher has been critical of other elected officials regarding Khashoggi’s killing, blasting President Biden over a decision by the U.S. to grant immunity to bin Salman in a lawsuit over Khashoggi’s death at a Saudi Consulate in Turkey.

Khashoggi’s widow Hanan Elatr also ripped Pompeo for the remarks in his book.

“Whatever he [Pompeo] mentions about my husband, he doesn’t know my husband. He should be silent and shut up the lies about my husband,” Elatr told NBC News in an interview. “It is such bad information and the wrong information. … This is not acceptable.”

Tags Fred Ryan Hanan Elatr Jamal Khashoggi Mike Pompeo Mohammed bin Salman

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Classified documents found at Pence’s Indiana home
  2. Trump leads Biden in hypothetical 2024 match-up: poll
  3. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
  4. Earth’s inner core may have ‘paused’ its rotation and reversed, new study ...
  5. Democrats itch for fight with GOP on expelling lawmakers from committees
  6. Human microchip implants take center stage
  7. Santos’s financial woes pile up, threatening his political career  
  8. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  9. Santos claims he was target of assassination attempt in new video
  10. Jeffries submits Schiff, Swalwell for Intel panel, forcing fight with McCarthy
  11. The truth about Biden’s document debacle: He didn’t ‘self-report’
  12. Democrats express alarm over Biden classified docs: ‘I’m very concerned’
  13. Russia’s war in Ukraine pushes Doomsday Clock to closest point to midnight in ...
  14. Netflix is preparing to charge for password sharing: Here’s what we know
  15. ChatGPT passes Wharton Business School test: research paper  
  16. The George Santos malignancy
  17. Noem says cell phone was hacked, blames Jan. 6 panel
  18. Gallego: Senate’s 60-vote rule ‘a tool of obstruction’
Load more

Video

See all Video