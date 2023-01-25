trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Fox News sued by former booker Laura Luhn over alleged ‘decades-long’ abuse

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 01/25/23 4:53 PM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 01/25/23 4:53 PM ET

A former booker for the Fox News Channel is suing the network and its parent company over what she says were decades of abuse and blackmail by former network head Roger Ailes.

Laura Luhn, a former booker for Fox who began working at the network in 1996, on Wednesday filed a lawsuit in state court in New York against Fox News Network, its parent company 21st Century Fox and former network executive Bill Shine.

Luhn in her lawsuit asserts that Ailes “used his position as the head of Fox News to trap Laura W. Luhn in a decades-long cycle of sexual abuse.”

Luhn’s suit alleges that Ailes photographed and videotaped her in “compromising positions—blackmail material that he explicitly described as his ‘insurance policy’—and made clear to Luhn that any attempt to speak out or stop the abuse would result in severe personal humiliation and career ruin.”

Ailes, who spearheaded Fox’s ascension to the top-watched cable news channel, died in 2017 after being ousted from his position amid widespread allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

“This matter was settled years ago, dismissed in subsequent litigation, and is meritless,” said a Fox News spokesperson.

Luhn filed her lawsuit under New York State’s new Adult Survivors Act, a new law which re-opens the statute of limitations for sexual abuse claims.

Updated at 4:58 p.m.

Tags Bill Shine Roger Ailes

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts 
  2. Ukraine will now push for F-16 fighter jets, government adviser says
  3. Fulton County sparks questions about whether Trump will face charges 
  4. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  5. Senate GOP pours cold water on idea of impeaching Biden
  6. Why the IRS says to expect smaller tax refunds this year
  7. Hawley introduces Pelosi Act banning lawmakers from trading stocks
  8. Florida students threaten lawsuit against DeSantis over African American ...
  9. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
  10. Spartz won’t support McCarthy in denying Omar seat on Foreign Affairs ...
  11. ‘Liberal’ may finally be shedding its political stigma
  12. Trump’s Facebook, Instagram accounts to be reinstated
  13. DirecTV drops Newsmax
  14. Firebrand appointments to Rules panel may haunt McCarthy
  15. Trader Joe’s releases annual list of shopper favorites, new items take top ...
  16. Here is why Hawaii has the longest life expectancy in the country
  17. Santos in newly resurfaced podcast mulled possibility Epstein was still alive
  18. Russia needs to be humiliated in Ukraine
Load more

Video

See all Video