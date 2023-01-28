Amy Robach and TJ Holmes to leave ABC News after their relationship was made public

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will leave ABC News following the revelation in late November that the co-anchors had developed a romantic relationship.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” a network spokesperson said in a statement on Friday. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Robach and Holmes served as anchors on ABC’s “GMA 3” afternoon show until early December. At that time, they were taken off the air amid widespread attention on their relationship after the Daily Mail reported the pair, who were both married to other people, were romantically involved.

While network President Kim Godwin noted in a company call in December that Robach and Holmes’s relationship was not a “violation of company policy,” she said she decided to bench the pair as their relationship became “an internal and external distraction.”

Godwin later said the pair would remain off-air while the network conducted an internal review of the relationship, according to The Washington Post.