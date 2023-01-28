trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes to leave ABC News after their relationship was made public

by Julia Shapero - 01/28/23 9:54 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 01/28/23 9:54 AM ET
Getty Images

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will leave ABC News following the revelation in late November that the co-anchors had developed a romantic relationship. 

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” a network spokesperson said in a statement on Friday. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Robach and Holmes served as anchors on ABC’s “GMA 3” afternoon show until early December. At that time, they were taken off the air amid widespread attention on their relationship after the Daily Mail reported the pair, who were both married to other people, were romantically involved.

While network President Kim Godwin noted in a company call in December that Robach and Holmes’s relationship was not a “violation of company policy,” she said she decided to bench the pair as their relationship became “an internal and external distraction.” 

Godwin later said the pair would remain off-air while the network conducted an internal review of the relationship, according to The Washington Post.

Tags ABC News Amy Robach Amy Robach GMA 3 Kim Godwin Kim Godwin T.J. Holmes

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump heads to South Carolina amid growing headwinds in state
  2. Goldman Sachs says 4 cities likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
  3. SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
  4. Key Republicans oppose House GOP bill to abolish tax code
  5. Tyre Nichols arrest footage: What we know so far
  6. Republican Ken Buck opposes kicking Ilhan Omar off Foreign Affairs committee
  7. US general predicts country will be at war with China in 2025
  8. 85-car pileup in Wisconsin leaves at least 21 injured
  9. Lawmakers submit more than 140 amendments as House opens process for first time ...
  10. These are the worst US states to drive in, report says
  11. Student debt relief challengers make case to Supreme Court
  12. Judge sentences Jan. 6 rioter who pepper sprayed Brian Sicknick to 80 months in ...
  13. WHO updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies
  14. California seeks disbarment of Eastman following Trump memo
  15. Amy Robach and TJ Holmes to leave ABC News after their relationship was made ...
  16. Public education without students? New movement could transform America’s ...
  17. McCarthy might have a math problem in blocking Omar from panel
  18. Cotton vows to block nominees until Congress sees documents seized at ...
Load more

Video

See all Video