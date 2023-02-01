Jon Stewart blasts media for playing Tyre Nichols video ‘like wallpaper’ 

Comedian and commentator Jon Stewart admonished CNN and other news organizations that have shown footage of Tyre Nichols being beaten by police in Memphis, Tenn., that has led to nationwide outrage.

“Are they playing it like wallpaper, are they doing that thing where it’s in the box and the announcer is talking about something else and you’re just seeing it over and over again,” Stewart said during a recent episode of his podcast. “Are you f—— serious? They’re playing it like Fox plays spring break footage.”

Stewart called the footage of officers repeatedly beating Nichols during a traffic stop “numbing” and mocked journalists who have warned the images are disturbing before playing them for their audiences.

“And then f—— two hours later it’s just rolling like it’s a vine,” he scoffed.

The Nichols beating, which led to the 29-year-old’s death, led to the firing of five police officers from the local department last week. They were charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. A sixth Memphis officer has also been relieved of duty and another has been suspended as the investigation into Nichols’s death continues.

Stewart, who has been critical of mainstream media coverage of a number of big stories in the past, is on the short list of comedians, satirists and other entertainment personalities new CNN President Chris Licht is reportedly eyeing to hire to host a show in prime time.