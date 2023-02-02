trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

McCarthy won’t rule out hearings on DirecTV dropping Newsmax

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 02/02/23 2:40 PM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 02/02/23 2:40 PM ET
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)
Greg Nash
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks to reporters following a meeting with President Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is supportive of congressional hearings on DirecTV’s recent decision to drop conservative cable channel Newsmax.

“You know I had discussions with a couple members now because it’s very concerning to me,” McCarthy said during a press conference at the Capitol on Thursday. “Now, Newsmax isn’t the first one, OAN [One America News] as well. And I think Americans should be able to have a choice in the news they are able to get.”

McCarthy added that he would “hate to see somebody being kicked off simply because they provide something conservative, so I think it is a place that we should look at.”

DirecTV dropped Newsmax last week following a dispute between the two companies over carrier fees, which the cable provider did not pay Newsmax under its previous agreement.

DirecTV pays carrier fees to larger, more widely watched cable news channels like Fox News, CNN and MSNBC in order to broadcast those and other networks. DirecTV has argued it would have to pass increased carrier fees onto its consumer base, something cable providers are hesitant to do with more Americans cutting cable each year.

Still, leading Republicans from former President Trump to Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have blasted DirecTV’s move, arguing the decision is based in political bias against conservatives in media and technology companies. Much of the content on Newsmax is aggressively supportive of Trump and other leading GOP politicians.

On Wednesday, The Hill reported that a group of leading GOP senators would send a letter to DirecTV’s leadership and its parent company AT&T requesting information from the company surrounding the decision to drop Newsmax and One America News, another less-watched, pro-Trump network.

A group of several dozen House lawmakers sent a similar letter to the cable provider expressing outrage over the move days earlier.

“We take the concerns raised by these elected officials seriously, and in our response to the letter we plan to detail the facts behind our business decision being based on financial terms and not ideology,” a DirecTV spokesperson told The Hill of the pushback the company has received from lawmakers this week. “We continue to offer our customers a balanced mix of 24-hour news channels as part of a diversified programming lineup.”

Tags Kevin McCarthy

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump trashes ‘ambitious’ potential 2024 rivals in sprawling interview
  2. Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive
  3. CDC warns not to use eye drop brand as it investigates death, infections across ...
  4. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  5. House Republicans vote to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
  6. Parents pay at least one monthly bill for 40 percent of millennials
  7. Eyeing defense spending cuts, House GOP targets military ‘wokeness’
  8. Maxwell Frost hits back at Jim Jordan over his Tyre Nichols comments
  9. When and where to see the elusive ‘green comet’
  10. Larry Hogan says he will support Trump if he’s the nominee
  11. DeSantis’s record on COVID-19: Here’s what he said and did
  12. Trump vows to punish doctors, hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to ...
  13. Senators say no F-16 upgrades for Turkey if it blocks Finland, Sweden from ...
  14. Trump taunts Haley about past statements on challenging him
  15. Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closures
  16. House passes resolution denouncing socialism, vote splits Democrats
  17. House Dems eye discharge petition as escape hatch on debt ceiling 
  18. House passes bill to end coronavirus-era telework policies for executive ...
Load more

Video

See all Video