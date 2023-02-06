State of the Union 2023: How to watch Biden’s address

President Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address Tuesday as the third year of his presidency gets underway.

Networks have extensive coverage before, during and after the speech planned to discuss what Biden will talk about and reactions to the speech, giving the public numerous ways to watch the address and the Republican response from Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Biden is scheduled to speak before the joint session of Congress on at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The Hill will have a livestream and a live blog set up to show Biden’s address and cover various policy and political aspects of the night.

Here’s how to watch the State of the Union address:

C-SPAN

C-SPAN’s coverage of the address will start at 8 p.m., with Peter Slen and Greta Brawner hosting.

The network will give a preview of the speech with Politico congressional reporter Katherine Tully-McManus providing the political context surrounding the speech. Julia Azari, a political science professor at Marquette University, will discuss the State of the Union’s history and evolution.

Live footage of the arrivals of Congress members, Supreme Court justices and guests and the speech will be shown on C-SPAN and C-SPAN 2. C-SPAN will show the Republican response to Biden’s speech, and host Pedro Echevarria will cover the reaction to the speech from members of the House and Senate.

NBC

NBC will feature coverage of the address across several of its channels and platforms, showing the speech itself and analysis.

NBC News’s coverage will start at 9 p.m. led by “Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt and “The Today Show” co-anchor and NBC chief legal correspondent Savannah Guthrie. Holt is hosting a special live edition of NBC Nightly News from Washington before the address.

NBC News Now, NBC’s online streaming network, will air coverage from 8 p.m. to midnight. The platform’s anchors, Tom Llamas and Hallie Jackson, will host coverage for the first hour before NBC News’s coverage of the speech is simulcast on the platform at 9 p.m.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid and Nicolle Wallace will host the network’s prime-time coverage of the night starting at 8 p.m., and the network’s Stephanie Ruhle and Ali Velshi will take over starting at midnight.

NBCNews.com will feature a livestream of the speech and a live blog. CNBC.com will also have a livestream and live blog.

Noticias Telemundo’s coverage will be led by Julio Vaqueiro, with a special new prime-time program at 9 p.m. with Washington correspondents and a panel of experts to analyze Biden’s address and the GOP response. The coverage will also be streamed on its digital platforms, including NoticiasTelemundo.com, its mobile app, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

ABC

Coverage of the State of the Union from ABC News will air on ABC and stream on ABC News Live from 9-11 p.m. “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir will lead the prime-time coverage.

ABC News Radio will have live anchored coverage of the night, and ABC News’s daily podcast, “Start Here,” will have reactions and analysis from its team at the Capitol.

CBS

“CBS Evening News” anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell will lead CBS’s coverage on its platforms, with prime-time coverage starting on CBS News Streaming at 8 p.m.

A special report for the State of the Union will simulcast on CBS and its streaming network from 9-11 p.m. CBS will then turn to analysis of the address, followed by a replay of its coverage of the speech for late-night and West Coast audiences.

Coverage from CBS News Radio will start at 9 p.m. with Biden’s speech and the Republican response.

CNN

CNN’s coverage of the State of the Union and the Republican response will start at 8 p.m., with Jake Tapper leading coverage from Washington and Anderson Cooper from New York City. Alisyn Camerota will join later for late-night coverage, and Laura Coates will continue the network’s coverage at 1 a.m.

The network’s coverage will stream live on its website’s homepage and on its apps for iOS and Android from 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Viewers can also watch the coverage on CNNgo, and they can listen to the audio on CNN’s channels on SiriusXM, Radio.com and TuneIn Radio.

Fox News

Fox News Channel will start its coverage of Biden’s speech and the Republican response at 9 p.m., led by chief political anchor and “Special Report” host Brett Baier and “The Story” anchor and executive editor Martha MacCallum.

Fox Business Network will simulcast Fox News’s coverage of the night.

FoxNews.com will carry a livestream of the address and the GOP response.

At 8 p.m., Fox News Radio will start its coverage, which will be able to be heard on its affiliate stations, on FoxNewsRadio.com or on the Fox News Channel app.