Biden hasn’t agreed to pre-Super Bowl interview, Fox News anchors say

The White House has yet to agree to have President Biden sit for an interview that would air before the Super Bowl with Fox News, leading anchors on the network said late Tuesday night.

“The president is going to be out on the road, taking his message to the road. Every year, traditionally, the network covering the Super Bowl gets an interview with the president of the United States,” said Bret Baier, a top anchor at the network, during its coverage of Biden’s State of the Union address. “We have formally asked for that interview, but we have not received an answer yet, whether they are going to officially do it or not … we’re running out of days.”

Fox broadcast network will carry the Super Bowl on Sunday. Biden sat for an interview with NBC last year, which was broadcast as part of the network’s pregame coverage of the game, and CBS the year before.

Fox News, the top-watched cable news network, has aggressively covered Biden’s campaign and presidency, with several of its leading prime time hosts routinely criticizing his administration, policies and family business dealings.

Fox’s top White House reporter, Peter Doocy, and Biden have publicly butted heads in the past, with Biden last spring referring to Doocy as a “stupid son of b——” after the reporter asked him a question about inflation.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment late Tuesday regarding Biden’s plans to sit with the network for an interview before Sunday’s game.