NBC, MSNBC staffers threaten walk-out amid layoffs 

Staffers at NBC News and MSNBC are planning a walk-out in protest of recent workforce cuts, their union says.

In a statement on Wednesday, the NBC Guild said nearly 300 workers plan to walk off the job on Thursday, saying the the broadcast giant has “repeatedly broken the law, disrespected the rights of its employees, and illegally terminated hard-working union journalists.”

“For three years we’ve done award-winning work without a contract that would secure fair pay, adequate raises, health & safety standards, dependable benefits, and a viable future,” the union said. “Management wants us to walk back to at-will status, but we’re only moving forward.”

The labor organization plans to hold a protest on Thursday morning outside 30 Rock, the network’s New York headquarters.

“We are disappointed by the Newsguild’s continued attempts to misrepresent the facts while we work in good faith with them to reach an agreement,” an NBC News spokesperson said in a statement to The Hill on Wednesday.

The Washington Post reported that the walk-out threat comes as the union has filed an a unfair labor charge with the National Labor Relations Board after seven employees were recently laid off at NBC and more than two dozen employees covered by a MSNBC-specific union were let go last year.

The fight between NBC journalists and its management is just one in a string of several labor disputes and layoffs hitting major media companies across the nation.

Last month, The Washington Post laid off a number of staffers, angering its own employees union. New York Times journalists briefly walked off the job in December following a dispute between its newsroom union and management over a contract.

—Updated at 12:02 p.m.