Fox airing Super Bowl commercial promoting Gutfeld late-night show

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 02/09/23 10:23 AM ET
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Television host Greg Gutfeld appears on FOX News Channel’s late-night talk show “Gutfeld!” at the FOX News studios on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Fox plans to air a short ad promoting comedian Greg Gutfeld’s Fox News late-night show during its coverage of the Super Bowl this weekend.

The placement of the spot for “Gutfeld!” is notable given the high-dollar asking price for air time during the big game, which will be broadcast nationally on Sunday night and is typically watched by tens of millions of people each year.

The 20-second commercial makes a nod to this fact, cutting a crown-wearing Gutfeld off after he says “hello America” with a narrator telling him, “Sorry, these ads are pricey.”

Gutfeld has burst onto the late-night scene in recent months with a revamped weeknight program that has surpassed much of the competition in the ratings and comes at a time when the major broadcasters are looking to combat cable cutting and dwindling audience share.

CNN, for example, is reportedly considering hiring a comedian to host a show in prime time and Fox is rolling out an hourlong special with controversial comic and noted Trump supporter Roseanne Barr on its paid streaming service next week.

