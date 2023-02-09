trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Carville on GOP heckling of Biden: ‘You saw real white trash on display’

by Jared Gans - 02/09/23 12:33 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 02/09/23 12:33 PM ET

Democratic strategist James Carville said some Republicans’ heckling of President Biden during the State of the Union address on Tuesday demonstrated “white trashdom” in the GOP. 

“I tell people I have the equivalent of a Ph.D. in white trashology, and you saw real white trash on display,” Carville told MSNBC’s Ari Melber on “The Beat” in an interview on Wednesday. 

Carville said he believes Biden had a “great night” when he gave the address on Tuesday, but the “level of white trashdom in the Republican Party is just staggering.” 

Biden was heckled by some Republicans on multiple occasions as he gave his speech, notably including when he accused some in the GOP of wanting to “sunset” Social Security and Medicare.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) shouted “liar” at Biden, while others yelled “no” as the president spoke. 

Some Republicans have floated potential reforms to the entitlement programs. Biden was apparently referring to a plan from Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) from last year calling for all federal legislation to sunset after five years, which would require Congress to renew the programs at those intervals. But House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has said any cuts to Social Security and Medicare are “off the table” in negotiations over raising the debt limit. 

Carville said Republicans have a well-documented “lust” for cutting Social Security and Medicare, noting instances like President George W. Bush’s failed attempt to move toward privatizing Social Security in 2005. 

“We know that that is their objective,” Carville said. 

Biden responded to the GOP heckling over his comments about Social Security and Medicare with a smile and said, “So folks, as we all apparently agree, Social Security and Medicare are off the books now, right? All right. We got unanimity.” 

Carville said Biden is “1,000 percent right” on the issue.

Tags Biden GOP heckling James Carville James Carville Joe Biden Marjorie Taylor Greene medicare Republican heckling Rick Scott social security State of the Union

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in DC apartment building
  2. Is the Biden administration late to WWIII?
  3. Watch live: House panel holds hearing on oversight, ‘weaponization’ of ...
  4. Forget China’s spy balloon; military UFO incidents are far more intriguing
  5. New arrests show why the coming MAGA house attacks on the FBI endanger law and ...
  6. What Republicans have actually said about cuts to Social Security and Medicare
  7. Alyssa Farah Griffin: ‘Overhyped’ DeSantis will ‘implode’ following ...
  8. GOP divided over whether heckling Biden hurts them
  9. White House spars with GOP senator on Social Security
  10. House unanimously approves resolution condemning China for spy balloon
  11. Here are the spending cuts Republicans have pitched in debt limit talks
  12. DeSantis edges closer to 2024 decision
  13. Senators call out Buttigieg at Southwest hearing
  14. Trump’s last Defense secretary takes on the ‘American war machine’
  15. House passes bill to end COVID vaccine requirement for foreign air travelers
  16. Twitter suspends Sen. Steve Daines’s account
  17. Scott doubles down on sunsetting all federal programs after Biden’s jab 
  18. Lawmakers gather for roasts, ribbing at annual dinner: ‘It only goes downhill ...
Load more

Video

See all Video