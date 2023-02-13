trending:

Yamiche Alcindor leaving PBS’s ‘Washington Week’

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 02/13/23 2:39 PM ET
Yamiche Alcindor
WETA

Yamiche Alcindor says her time moderating PBS’s “Washington Week” is coming to an end.

The anchor and reporter, who recently took a gig at NBC News as a Washington correspondent, said “after deep thought and some meaningful conversations,” she had decided to step away from the moderator role on the longtime PBS staple.

“This move will allow me to focus full time on my commitments to NBC News & to finish my upcoming memoir,” Alcindor wrote on Twitter on Monday, noting her last day moderating the panel discussion show would be Feb. 24.

Before joining NBC, Alcindor worked at PBS NewsHour, where she served as the White House correspondent. She became the moderator of “Washington Week” in May 2021.

At the time of her hiring by NBC, Ken Strickland, NBC News senior vice president and Washington Bureau chief, said Alcindor would continue to host the program on PBS.

“Thank you to our loyal viewers & supporters of Washington Week. As I step away from the show, I hope to still see you regularly as I report on the big stories & the impact of policy & politics on everyday Americans for NBC News,” Alcindor wrote in her Twitter thread.

Tags PBS Washington Week Yamiche Alcindor Yamiche Alcindor

