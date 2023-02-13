trending:

113 million watched Super Bowl LVII, Fox says

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 02/13/23 6:57 PM ET
Confetti falls on the field as the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A whopping 113 million people watched Super Bowl LVII, played at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Sunday, according to Fox Sports.

This year’s Super Bowl audience watching the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles was the largest in six years, ranking the event as the most-watched Super Bowl since the 2017 battle when the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots. That game was also on Fox, the media company noted, citing early Nielsen Media Research data.

Full data from Nielsen will be available on Tuesday.

Fox Sports said the 113 million figure represents viewers across broadcast television, including Fox and Fox Deportes, as well as other digital viewers on Fox streaming services and NFL properties.

The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, starring singer and songwriter Rihanna, drew an average of 118.7 million viewers across TV and digital platforms, the company said.

This year’s game came down to the final minutes, with Kansas City prevailing 38-35.

