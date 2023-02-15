Digital video viewership expected to outpace traditional television for the first time

The amount of time that U.S. adults will spend watching digital video is expected to outpace the amount of time spent watching traditional television for the first time this year, according to the research firm Insider Intelligence.

A release from the firm Wednesday states that digital video time almost matched television time last year, with adults spending three hours and two minutes per day watching digital video and three hours and seven minutes per day watching linear television.

The firm defines digital video as video watched on streaming services or on social media like YouTube. Traditional television is considered video watched on cable, satellite, telecom or over-the-air antenna.

Insider Intelligence projects that the daily time spent watching television will continue dropping through 2024, continuing a trend that goes back to 2013. The amount of time spent watching television briefly rose slightly in 2020.

The amount of time spent watching digital video had “double-digit growth” every year from 2011 to 2021 and will continue increasing through 2024, the firm projected.

It expects the amount of time spent watching television will drop this year to two hours and 55 minutes, while the amount of time spent watching digital video will rise to three hours and 11 minutes. This would have digital video make up 52.3 percent of total time spent watching television or digital video per day, the first time it will rise above 50 percent,

“This milestone is driven by people spending more and more time watching video on their biggest and smallest screens, whether it’s an immersive drama on a connected TV or a viral clip on a smartphone,” Paul Verna, who is the principal analyst and head of the digital advertising and media desk at Insider Intelligence, said in the release.

Verna noted that the analysis only predicts the time that adults will spend watching television and digital video, but taking teenagers’ preference for digital video into account will likely ensure these trends continue.

The release states that live sports shifting to streaming services and video being posted on social networking sites are main reasons for the shift.

Insider Intelligence’s analysis is based on quantitative and qualitative data from other research firms, government agencies, media firms and public companies and interviews with executives from publishers, ad buyers and agencies.