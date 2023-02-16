trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Nikki Haley blasts Don Lemon for ‘sexist’ comments about women’s ‘prime’ 

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 02/16/23 1:20 PM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 02/16/23 1:20 PM ET

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley tore into CNN’s Don Lemon on Thursday after the host made comments suggesting women over the age of 50 are no longer in their “prime.”

Haley, who announced a run for the presidency earlier this week, shared a video clip of the host’s comments and wrote, “liberals can’t stand the idea of having competency tests for older politicians to make sure they can do the job.”

“BTW it’s always the liberals who are the most sexist,” Haley said.

Haley, 51, has called for competency tests for politicians over 75 years old as part of her campaign launch.

“This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable. I think it’s the wrong road to go down. She says people, you know, politicians or something are not in their prime,” Lemon said on CNN’s morning program Thursday. “Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime, sorry. A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.”

Lemon’s comments, which sparked instant push back from his female co-hosts, were widely mocked on Thursday morning across social media.

Tags Don Lemon Nikki Haley

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  2. Fetterman hospitalized for treatment of clinical depression
  3. Gallego leads Sinema, Republican candidates in potential Arizona Senate ...
  4. Georgia grand jury in Trump election probe reports at least one witness may ...
  5. The new red wave is already here
  6. Social Security set to run short of funds one year earlier than expected
  7. Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments
  8. Russia’s appetite may extend beyond Ukraine
  9. FEC presses Santos to identify campaign treasurer
  10. Walmart closing some ‘underperforming’ locations: The complete list so far
  11. Biden signs executive order to address racial inequity
  12. Train carrying hazardous materials derails outside Detroit
  13. Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill
  14. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rejects ‘Bush in heels’ Haley
  15. Russian warplanes fly near Alaskan airspace second time in two days
  16. Confusion abounds on UFO origins
  17. Hawley proposes ban on social media for kids under 16
  18. Spy balloon dustup sends US-China relations from bad to worse
Load more

Video

See all Video