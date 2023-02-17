trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Women’s rights group UltraViolet calls on CNN to suspend Don Lemon from talking politics after Nikki Haley insult

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 02/17/23 2:07 PM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 02/17/23 2:07 PM ET

A top women’s group is calling for CNN anchor Don Lemon to be suspended from covering politics over his comments about women and age this week while discussing Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

“While Don Lemon’s egregiously sexist comments about women being ‘in their prime’ have no place on CNN or anywhere in the news media, this isn’t the first time Lemon’s bias has influenced his on-air reporting,” said Bridget Todd, director of communications at UltraViolet, a leading national gender advocacy group. “From athletes to politicians and even his co-anchors, Lemon has used his power and platform to consistently undermine and demean powerful women.”

Lemon sparked widespread backlash Thursday morning with comments criticizing Haley, who has called for competency tests for politicians over the age of 75.

“This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable. I think it’s the wrong road to go down. She says people, you know, politicians or something are not in their prime,” Lemon said on the air. “Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime, sorry.”

“A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s,” he added.

Lemon, hours later, sent a tweet from his personal account saying his comments were “inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it.”

Todd said Lemon, one of CNN’s most recognizable personalities who was tapped to co-host the network’s revamped morning show, should not be allowed to cover politics moving forward.

“The anchor’s cavalier public apology for such flagrantly patronizing, chauvinistic remarks signifies nothing of accountability or consequence,” she said. “The network should also continue to monitor Lemon’s on-air appearances for gender bias, and be prepared to take additional action if needed.”

Lemon, who was off the air Friday on what was a planned day off, reportedly called into CNN’s morning editorial meeting and apologized for his remarks.

Tags Don Lemon Nikki Haley

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  2. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  3. Haley says DeSantis didn’t go ‘far enough’ with ‘Don’t Say Gay’
  4. Lindsey Graham in GOP hot seat for speedy judicial nominees
  5. Trump beats Biden, Harris in 2024 match-ups: poll
  6. Under fire, Rick Scott changes plan to exempt Social Security, Medicare from ...
  7. Jeffries visits border one day after McCarthy
  8. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  9. Fox News hosts, execs privately blasted Trump election fraud claims shared on ...
  10. Illinois hobby group says their Alaska balloon is ‘missing in action’
  11. Social Security set to run short of funds one year earlier than expected
  12. Russia begins long-feared winter counteroffensive in Ukraine
  13. DeSantis approval drops in GOP primary: poll
  14. Joe Rogan blasts Buttigieg over construction worker comments
  15. Biden needles DeSantis for floating elimination of AP classes
  16. DOJ taking over Texas AG corruption probe
  17. Proud Boys leaders ask DOJ to help subpoena Trump
  18. Risk of shortfall raises stakes in Social Security fight
Load more

Video

See all Video