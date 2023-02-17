trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Angie Craig’s office criticizes Fox News after receiving threatening messages over DC attack

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 02/17/23 3:23 PM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 02/17/23 3:23 PM ET

The office of Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) is criticizing Fox News after the lawmaker received a number of vulgar and threatening messages after a man attacked her in her Washington, D.C. apartment building.

Some of the audio recordings mention a segment on “The Five” and then criticize Craig in the wake of the attack in which an assailant grabbed her by the neck and punched her in the face.

“I’m listening to your story on ‘The Five,'” one person says in one of the recordings. The person then incorrectly says that Craig got attacked in Minnesota before continuing.

“Well that’s what you get for turning that what, five or six time felon, crack-smoking, fentanyl-eating, counterfeit money-passing, armed robber holding guns on fetusus, n****r (George) Floyd as a public hero,” the caller stated.

Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck led to sweeping calls for police reform and racial justice in the United States.

Other messages the lawmaker shared include: “I hope the f*****s get you again,” and, “I am so glad that you were attacked.”

Craig’s office is drawing a link between the messages and an episode of “The Five.”

During that edition, co-host Geraldo Rivera said the lawmaker, was “very brave, heroic, almost,” before noting that critics had linked Craig to the defund the police movement

“And, you know, I like what she did, but critics are now pointing out that the congresswoman’s ties to the defund the police movement, you know, really make it sound hypocritical,” he said. “One of her top staffers spoke out against law enforcement for example, during the George Floyd riots.

When reached out to for comment, Craig’s office reiterated that she is not supportive of the “Defund the Police” movement and noted she was endorsed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association during the 2022 election cycle. 

Laura Cottrell, a spokesperson for the Democratic lawmaker, said that “harassing the victim of a violent crime on national television is abhorrent behavior.”

Later in the show, co-host Jeanine Pirro also criticized Craig for criticizing the police in a remark that Craig’s office highlighted.

“Whenever you call them, you don’t get the police. If you want to defund the police, we’ll tell the P.D. dispatch, you don’t go to that person’s address, you know. That’s what they want. That’s what they should get,” Pirro said.

“But now that the Congresswoman has been victimized, now she feels your pain? Nonsense. And for those who say ‘at least now she’s on our side’ — baloney … You’ve done your damage, stick with it. Defund the police as it relates to you.”

Craig has in the past accused Republicans of using “defund the police” talking points to spin a bad faith political narrative.

During a 2021 debate in the House Energy and Commerce Committee markup of the Build Back Better Act, Craig told her GOP colleagues she was “sick and tired of allowing you to talk about this defund the police movement when not a single action in the Democratic Congress has sought to do just that.”

Craig, who was bruised but “physically okay” following the Feb. 9 assault, said in a statement at the time that she was “very, very lucky” to escape the attack with only minor injuries. 

Tags Angie Craig George Floyd Jeanine Pirro

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  2. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  3. Haley says DeSantis didn’t go ‘far enough’ with ‘Don’t Say Gay’
  4. Lindsey Graham in GOP hot seat for speedy judicial nominees
  5. Trump beats Biden, Harris in 2024 match-ups: poll
  6. Under fire, Rick Scott changes plan to exempt Social Security, Medicare from ...
  7. Jeffries visits border one day after McCarthy
  8. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  9. Fox News hosts, execs privately blasted Trump election fraud claims shared on ...
  10. Illinois hobby group says their Alaska balloon is ‘missing in action’
  11. Social Security set to run short of funds one year earlier than expected
  12. Russia begins long-feared winter counteroffensive in Ukraine
  13. DeSantis approval drops in GOP primary: poll
  14. Joe Rogan blasts Buttigieg over construction worker comments
  15. Biden needles DeSantis for floating elimination of AP classes
  16. DOJ taking over Texas AG corruption probe
  17. Proud Boys leaders ask DOJ to help subpoena Trump
  18. Risk of shortfall raises stakes in Social Security fight
Load more

Video

See all Video