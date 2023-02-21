trending:

Don Lemon to receive formal training after remarks on women, age

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 02/21/23 11:05 AM ET
Don Lemon attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

CNN’s Don Lemon is slated to return to the network on Wednesday after receiving formal training following offensive comments he made on air about women and age.

In a note to staff on Monday evening obtained by The Hill, network President Chris Licht said he had spoken with Lemon and “had a frank and meaningful conversation.”

“He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn,” Licht said. “We take this situation very seriously.”

Late last week Lemon made comments that were widely panned during a discussion about a proposal from Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley to require candidates for office over the age of 75 take a competency exam.

“Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime, sorry,” Lemon said. “When a woman is considered to be in her prime — in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s.”

The comments sparked immediate pushback from his co-hosts and rebukes from women’s groups and Haley herself.

Lemon reportedly addressed the incident on a morning editorial call on Friday and apologized for the quip.

