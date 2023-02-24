trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Ozy Media head Carlos Watson: ‘I am not now and never have been a “con man”‘

by Jared Gans - 02/24/23 6:37 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 02/24/23 6:37 PM ET
Carlos Watson participates in “The Contenders: 16 for 16” panel during the PBS Television Critics Association summer press tour on Friday, July 29, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Carlos Watson, the head of the digital media company Ozy Media, denied wrongdoing on Friday as he faces fraud charges, saying “I am not now and never have been a ‘con man.’” 

Watson said on Twitter that he has been a “hard-working entrepreneur” who helped build the company from scratch and he plans to “fight these charges with everything I have.” 

“I have worked around the clock for 10 years to build this company and devoted my life savings to help get us through rough patches,” he tweeted. “This has been a life’s work and I am proud of what I, my family, and my team have been able to accomplish.” 

“I’m not saying I haven’t made mistakes – I have. But it’s fair to ask, why I’ve been singled out? OZY is a real and valuable company that was built through an enormous amount of hard work and sacrifice,” he continued. 

Watson was charged with conspiring to commit securities fraud and conspiring to commit wire fraud after another top Ozy Media executive, Samir Rao, pleaded guilty earlier this week to charges of fraud and identity theft in a Brooklyn federal court. 

Watson pleaded not guilty to the charges. 

Prosecutors allege that he made “material misrepresentations and omissions” about the company as part of a scheme to defraud investors and lenders and potential investors, acquirers and lenders. 

The company and Watson have been under federal investigation since The New York Times reported in 2021 that Rao impersonated a top YouTube official in a conference call with possible investors from Goldman Sachs and praised Ozy Media’s success. 

Watson has said he was not involved with the plan at all.

Tags Carlos Watson carlos watson fraud Ozy Media Samir Rao

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats erupt with fury after Republican questions ‘loyalty’ of Rep. Chu 
  2. Rihanna’s Super Bowl show clocks more FCC complaints than Sam Smith’s ...
  3. ‘Parent’s worst nightmare’: Florida woman must give birth despite baby ...
  4. Mike Lindell says he will sue McCarthy for sharing Jan. 6 footage only with ...
  5. DeSantis’s office says he will boycott NBC, MSNBC over Andrea Mitchell ...
  6. Cops are moving to Florida — and it’s not just for the sunshine
  7. McCarthy pushes ahead with task force to evict lawmakers from committees
  8. State lawmaker vows to filibuster all bills until GOP withdraws ...
  9. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  10. Republicans request documents from Biden's Supreme Court commission
  11. Biden faces political threat with East Palestine train derailment
  12. Greene stirs up political storm with ‘national divorce’ comments
  13. North Korea flies cruise missiles in figure-eight patterns amid US, allies ...
  14. Putin's wartime bluster obscures Russia's precarious future
  15. Marianne Williamson confirms she will run for president in 2024
  16. House Republicans launch probe of Buttigieg response to Ohio train derailment
  17. What we learned about the economy this week
  18. Federal judge denies news organizations’ request to unseal Trump Jan. 6 grand ...
Load more

Video

See all Video