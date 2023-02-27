trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Trump targets Fox News for ‘promoting’ DeSantis ‘so hard and so much’

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 02/27/23 12:01 PM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 02/27/23 12:01 PM ET

Former President Trump renewed his attacks on Fox News this week, accusing the network of underplaying a new poll showing him with a double-digit lead on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a potential 2024 Republican presidential primary match-up.

Trump, in reference to the Fox News poll published Sunday that showed him leading DeSantis by 15 points in a hypothetical match-up, knocked the media giant for “promoting” DeSantis “so hard and so much that there’s not much time left for Real News.”

“Reminds me of 2016 when they were pushing ‘JEB!’ The new Fox Poll, which have always been purposely terrible for me, has ‘TRUMP Crushing DeSanctimonious,’ but they barely show it,” Trump wrote. “Isn’t there a big, beautiful, Network which wants to do well, and make a fortune besides? FAKE NEWS!”

The Hill has reached out to Fox News about Trump’s comments.

Trump has in recent weeks stepped up his attacks on the network, which still features a number of hosts who are staunchly supportive of him, though some have signaled a growing interest in DeSantis.

Last week, Trump labeled Fox a “RINO” network — a term that means “Republican In Name Only” — and blasted the New York Post, also owned by conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch, over their coverage of the Florida governor.

The Fox poll released Sunday showed Trump and DeSantis well ahead of other GOP hopefuls in a hypothetical matchup, with Trump at 43 percent and DeSantis at 28 percent, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence at 7 percent each.

Trump and Haley have both formally announced their White House bids, while several other prominent Republicans are widely expected to jump into the primary.

DeSantis has done a series of media interviews in recent days promoting his new book. He hinted last week that he would make a decision on whether to challenge Trump and others for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination after his state’s legislative session wraps up in May.

Tags Donald Trump Donald Trump Fox News Mike Pence Nikki Haley Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Mexican president posts photo of what he claims is an elf
  2. Texas Republican doubles down on attack on Judy Chu
  3. Haley’s mental competency tests could rock Washington — but would be hard ...
  4. Trump targets Fox News for ‘promoting’ DeSantis ‘so hard and so much’
  5. Paul calls for declassifying documents showing that COVID came from Chinese ...
  6. Generative AI could be an authoritarian breakthrough in brainwashing
  7. New York Times review pans new Ron DeSantis book
  8. Republicans retool crime message for 2024
  9. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  10. Looking for a new voice, Biden turns to Obama veteran 
  11. Supreme Court to review constitutionality of funding consumer protection bureau
  12. Trump tops DeSantis by 15 points in Fox News poll
  13. Fox News’ Howard Kurtz says company won’t let him cover Dominion voting case
  14. Zelensky sacks commander of Ukraine’s joint forces
  15. Republican calls questioning of Judy Chu’s loyalty ‘out of bounds’
  16. China dismisses reported Energy Department conclusion lab leak sparked COVID ...
  17. Democrat ‘not entirely surprised’ by Energy’s COVID lab leak conclusion
  18. 'Dilbert' distributor severs relationship with creator Scott Adams over race ...
Load more

Video

See all Video