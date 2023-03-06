trending:

Trump blasts Rupert Murdoch in early morning social media post: How can he say ‘no election fraud’

by Julia Mueller - 03/06/23 8:08 AM ET
Former President Trump
Greg Nash
Former President Trump leaves the stage during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Former President Trump on Monday blasted Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch in an early morning post on his Truth Social account, asking how the conservative media mogul can deny Trump’s continued false claims of election fraud. 

“How does Rupert Murdoch say there was no election fraud when 2000 Mules shows, on government tape, that there were millions of ‘stuffed ballots,’ & Elon Musk released the FBI/Twitter Files, where pollsters say that the silencing of information made a 17% difference in the Vote,” Trump asked.

“2000 Mules” is a film produced by conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza that examines claims that drop boxes were stuffed with fraudulent ballots. Fact-checkers have said that the film does not show evidence of widespread voter fraud and former Attorney General under Trump William Barr told the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot that he was “unimpressed” with the movie. 

Trump continued in the post with attacks on the FBI and Facebook.

“Then there was, of course, FBI/Facebook, another big election integrity fraud costing millions of Votes-& this doesn’t even count all of the many other ways they cheated, or the fact that they avoided State Legislatures?”

Trump’s swing at Murdoch comes as Fox weathers a $1.6 billion lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems, which is arguing that the network defamed its voting tech by sharing Trump’s claims that the machines were used to fraudulently elect President Biden. 

Murdoch admitted in a deposition that some Fox News commentators touted Trump’s false claims of a stolen election. Another court filing shows top Fox figures privately dismissed the claims even as the network aired them. 

Complaints were filed last week with the Federal Election Commission over a revelation from the Dominion suit indicating that Murdoch shared unaired campaign advertisements and debate strategy from Biden’s 2020 campaign with Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and then-senior adviser.

