NewsNation to launch ‘The Hill’ weekday program

NewsNation is launching a new program dubbed “The Hill” next month.

The new hourlong weekday political panel-style program will debut April 24, airing at 5 p.m., and will be moderated by NewsNation anchor and correspondent Leland Vittert, formerly a weekend host at Fox News.

Both NewsNation and The Hill are owned and operated by Nexstar Media Group.

NewsNation’s plan is for the show to feature a rotating high-profile guest who will sit alongside four rotating panelists to tackle the subjects “that matter most to Americans,” the network said.

Panelists for the debut will include NewsNation’s political editor Chris Stirewalt, also formerly of Fox News, senior political contributor and longtime Washington Post columnist George Will, former Obama aide Johanna Maska, and associate editor of TheHill.com Niall Stanage.

“As the nation awaits another presidential election, we are incredibly proud to debut a new program that will spotlight the top news headlines coming out of Washington,” Cherie Grzech, NewsNation’s vice president of news and managing editor said in a release announcing the move. “Engaging in powerful discussions with top politicians, thought leaders, and policy makers, will enable us to inform and educate our viewers about the key issues that impact communities across America.”