Hoda Kotb makes tearful return to ‘Today’ after daughter’s ICU stay

“Today” show co-anchor Hoda Kotb returned to her post on Monday, explaining her prolonged absence due to her daughter being admitted to a hospital.

“My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for a little more than a week,” Kotb said on Monday after a weeks-long absence. “I’m so grateful she’s home. She is back home. I was waiting for that day to come. And we are watching her closely. I’m just so happy.”

Kotb, who become the co-anchor of NBC’s flagship morning program in late 2017, emotionally thanked everyone for their support throughout her family’s ordeal, also thanking the medical professionals looking after her 3-year-old daughter.

“I’m grateful for the doctors at Weill Cornell, who were amazing, and the nurses. And I’m grateful to my family, and I’m grateful to friends like you who were there every single day,” the 58-year-old anchor said, specifically mentioning Guthrie’s support. “So, I want to say thank you for that. I love you.”

Guthrie also was absent from her morning show duties recently, as she had to leave the anchor desk in the middle of the Feb. 28 broadcast after testing positive for COVID-19.

Longtime “Today” weatherman Al Roker returned to the morning show earlier this year after a health scare in which blood clot complications had him hospitalized multiple times late last year.