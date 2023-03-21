trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Tucker Carlson ‘enraged’ private texts revealed; ‘I love Trump’

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 03/21/23 5:47 PM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 03/21/23 5:47 PM ET

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said he is angry that his private text messages about former President Trump to fellow network employees were made public as part of an ongoing defamation lawsuit facing the company.

“And I think this is in the text, and those were all grabbed completely illegitimately, in my opinion um in this court case, which I guess I’m not allowed to talk about, but I’m enraged that my private texts were pulled,” Carlson said Tuesday during an appearance on WABC Radio.

The top-rated conservative host’s text messages were made public earlier this month as part of a lawsuit brought against Fox by Dominion Voting Systems, which is suing the conservative media giant for $1.6 billion alleging the media company knowingly aired false claims being made by Trump and his aides following the 2020 election.

In one text exchange with a fellow Fox employee, Carlson said of Trump “I hate him passionately.”

“We are very very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights, I truly can’t wait,” Carlson wrote in a text to an unidentified Fox employee on Jan. 4, 2021, according to a recent court filing by Dominion.

However, Carlson sought to cast the president in a different light during the radio interview this week.

“Oh, let’s see. I spent four years defending his policies and I, I’m going to defend them again tonight,” Carlson said. “And actually, and I’m pretty straight forward, I’m um I love Trump. Like, as a person, I think Trump is funny and insightful.”

“And I said this to Trump when he called me, you know, all wounded about those texts,” he continued. “That was a moment in time where I was absolutely infuriated.”

Fox has argued the text messages between its employees brought to light in the various filings have been “cherry picked” by Dominion to drum up media coverage of the case and it has so far unsuccessfully moved to have the case dismissed on First Amendment grounds.

The hosts comment’s come the same day a judge in Delaware is set to rule on summary judgement ahead of an expected jury trial next month.

Tags 2020 election 2020 election claims Dominion Voting Systems Donald Trump Fox News Text messages Tucker Carlson Tucker Carlson

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jackson pens solo dissent as Supreme Court vacates abortion ruling
  2. Rand Paul tweets NY DA ‘should be put in jail’
  3. Trump lawyer: If he’s indicted ‘this is an all-out war’
  4. Tucker Carlson ‘enraged’ private texts revealed; ‘I love Trump’
  5. Graham warns Trump arrest would ‘blow up our country’ 
  6. NY DA Alvin Bragg could eye various charges in Trump prosecution
  7. Comer agrees it could be politically unsustainable to investigate Kushner
  8. Georgia attorney convicted on Jan. 6 charges
  9. Van Jones says Bragg may ‘step back from the brink’ on charging Trump
  10. ChatGPT sends shockwaves across college campuses
  11. Putin and Xi must be taught the lessons Hitler and Mussolini learned the hard ...
  12. Oklahoma Supreme Court finds ‘limited right’ to abortion in state ...
  13. Bomb threat disrupts NY court where Trump case is being heard
  14. CDC study warns of ‘dramatic increase’ in deadly fungus across US
  15. What to know about First Republic Bank
  16. McCarthy brushes off Trump’s payment to Stormy Daniels as ‘personal money’
  17. Trump throws GOP retreat off course
  18. Why Putin is casting the Ukraine war as a fight for Russia’s survival
Load more

Video

See all Video