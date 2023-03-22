trending:

Media

DirecTV strikes deal to bring back Newsmax

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 03/22/23 10:35 AM ET
Signage for the Newsmax conservative television broadcasting network is displayed at a broadcast TV booth at the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center, in Houston, Texas on May 28, 2022. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

DirecTV and Newsmax have reached a new multiyear deal that will bring the conservative channel back to some 13 million customers this week.

The deal marks the end of a lengthy and bitter public relations battle between the two companies that hinged on carrier fees, with Newsmax’s leadership repeatedly accusing the cable provider of political bias.

“Newsmax recognizes and appreciates that DirecTV clearly supports diverse voices, including conservative ones,” Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said in a statement celebrating the agreement. “As a standalone company, DirecTV helped give Newsmax its start nearly a decade ago as it continues to do with upcoming news networks, which is why we are pleased to reach a mutually beneficial agreement that will deliver our network to DirecTV, DirecTV STREAM and U-verse customers over the next several years.”

Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed, but when its last contract with Newsmax ended in January, DirecTV said the network was making demands for rate increases that “would have led to significantly higher costs that we would have to pass on to our broad customer base.”

Still, Ruddy and top Newsmax hosts accused the cable provider of political censorship, sparking a flood of condemnation from House Republicans.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at one point earlier this year suggested he wouldn’t rule out holding congressional hearings on DirecTV’s decision to drop Newsmax, which has an audience share that is dwarfed by other leading cable news channels.

Bill Morrow, CEO of DirecTV, sought to cast the disagreement as routine in a statement on Wednesday.

“This resolution with Newsmax, resolving an all-too-common carriage dispute, underscores our dedication to delivering a wide array of programming and perspectives to our customers,” Morrow wrote.

“Through our persistent negotiations, we reached a resolution under mutually-agreeable business terms allowing us to deliver the conservative news network at the right value – a reflection of the free market at work,” he added.

