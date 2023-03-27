trending:

Fox News anchor: ‘We are tired of reporting on school shootings’ 

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 03/27/23 3:06 PM ET
Fox News anchor John Roberts said he and his colleagues are growing weary of covering a growing number of school shootings in America.

“But the woman said it quite succinctly, aren’t you tired of this? Yes, we are tired of this. We’re very tired of reporting on school shootings week in and week out,” Roberts said during the network’s live coverage of a shooting at a private elementary school in Nashville on Monday.

Fox’s live broadcast of a press conference being given by officials in Nashville was briefly interrupted by a woman in attendance who exclaimed that she was fed up with a slew of mass shootings at schools in the United States in recent years.

“Aren’t you tired of being here and having to cover all of these mass shootings?” the woman asked the media gathered for the press conference.

“Last week Alicia Acuna was frantically waiting for her son to come out of the East high school in Denver after a shooting,” Roberts said, referencing a Fox reporter who was in the middle of a live broadcast from a Denver school that her son attends when she was reunited with her child on live television.

“Uvalde, Texas, Sandy Hook … and yes, I think as a nation I, we, are tired of these,” he said referring to other mass killings at schools. “I don’t mean to be speaking out of turn, but I believe as a parent that there are a lot of people out there who are sick of these school shootings.”

