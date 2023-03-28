trending:

Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview

by Lauren Sforza - 03/28/23 2:46 PM ET
Fox News contributor and former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) blasted former President Trump on Tuesday, saying that he was “absolutely horrific” during his interview with Fox’s Sean Hannity.

“I watched that and I thought, ‘Where is Donald Trump?'” Chaffetz said on “Fox and Friends,” adding, “I voted for Donald Trump twice. I have defended him countless times. I thought he was horrific. I think that was the worst interview I’ve seen the president do.”

Hannity’s interview with Trump aired Monday night on Fox’s “Hannity” show, where the former president dodged questions about a probe into classified documents discovered at his Florida property, denied that his people posted a photo of him threatening Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) with a baseball bat and took aim at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), saying he could not have won his 2018 gubernatorial race without the former president’s endorsement.

Chaffetz further criticized Trump for “whining,” “playing the victim card” and complaining that someone he endorsed, like DeSantis, may be running against him in the GOP primary in 2024.

“I thought he was absolutely horrific,” he said. “He’s a former president of the United States. Act like it. He didn’t in that interview.”

Trump’s interview with Hannity comes in the midst of a defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems regarding Fox News’s coverage of the former president’s false claims of widespread election fraud during the 2020 cycle. Trump had also previously criticized Fox News over the network’s coverage of DeSantis before the interview aired.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

