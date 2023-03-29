trending:

Members of New York Times Union stage noisy newsroom protest 

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 03/29/23 2:52 PM ET
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File
In this Thursday, May 6, 2021 file photo, a sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Members of the New York Times Union on Wednesday carried out a noisy demonstration inside the newspaper’s newsroom.

Video taken inside the Times headquarters shows several dozen staffers engaging in a call-and-response chants screaming “what do we want … contract! When do we want it …. now!”

The Times’ workers Union has for months been blasting the paper’s leadership over a lack of a contract, accusing the masthead of operating in bad faith during the negotiating process as they fight for higher wages and better benefits, among other points of contention.

Late last year, dozens of union members staged a protest outside the newspaper’s midtown Manhattan offices. But Wednesday’s demonstration came inside its walls.

“Thank you all for attending,” one union organizer is heard saying on video of the demonstration posted to social media. “To those of you we interrupted … we’re sort of not sorry.”

The ongoing contract dispute between the Times and its workers comes amid a separate internal controversy relating to the newspaper’s coverage of transgender people.

The Daily Beast reported this week that Times leadership is attempting to crack down on public complaints from employees who have publicly condemned the paper’s coverage of transgender people and issues.

In a statement to The Hill on Wednesday, the Times said its latest proposal to the Guild “offers the biggest package of pay and benefits increases for NewsGuild members in decades,” adding it would provide “far more in pay and benefits than what journalists in other newsrooms around the country receive.” 

“We remain deeply committed to working with the NYT NewsGuild to reach a contract that financially rewards our colleagues for their important contributions to The Times’s success,” a Times spokesperson said. 

Updated: 3:04 p.m.

