trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Fired Fox News producer: ‘They destroy people’ 

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 03/30/23 11:10 AM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 03/30/23 11:10 AM ET
A person walks past the Fox News Headquarters at the News Corporation building in New York City March 9, 2023. – Dominion Voting Systems is suing Fox News and parent company Fox Corp. over election fraud claims. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

A former top producer at Fox News is blasting the network’s culture and accusing its lawyers of coercing her to testify in its favor, as the network fights allegations of defamation from Dominion Voting Systems in court.

“They destroy people,” Abby Grossberg, who worked as a producer for Maria Bartiromo, Tucker Carlson and other top hosts at the network, said during a new interview with NBC News, additional portions of which are slated to air on the network’s nightly news program Thursday evening. “I realized that the answers that they wanted me to say were putting me in a very vulnerable position to be the company scapegoat.”

Grossberg is suing Fox, arguing its lawyers pressured her to provide misleading information about the company’s internal editorial procedures, as it contends with allegations from Dominion that it knowingly aired false claims of voter fraud being promoted by former president Trump and his allies.

Grossberg, who was fired by the network last week, said in a deposition given to Dominion’s lawyers as part of the suit that she felt it wasn’t her responsibility to fact-check claims being made by Trump and his allies.

“I made the decision to keep my job so that I can keep paying my bills. It seemed like the safer decision for me at the time,” she told NBC this week.

A Fox News spokesperson pushed back on Grossberg’s claims on Thursday.

“The assertion that Ms. Grossberg was coached or intimidated into being dishonest during her Dominion deposition is patently false,” a representative for the network said. “We will continue to vigorously defend Fox against her unmeritorious legal claims, which are riddled with false allegations against the network and our employees.”

A judge in Delaware is expected to rule on motions for summary judgement in the case in the coming days, and a jury trial is slated for mid-April.

UPDATED: 11:27 a.m.

Tags Dominion Voting Systems Fox News Fox News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House passes GOP-led energy package touted as party’s top priority
  2. Are Americans really pulling back from traditional values?
  3. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  4. GOP rift exposed as senators warn McCarthy against Iraq vote
  5. Texas judge strikes down ObamaCare’s free preventive services requirement
  6. The Memo: Is Alvin Bragg pumping the brakes on Trump case?
  7. Tennessee Republican responds to ‘hatred’ over school shooting comments
  8. Hawley, Paul clash on floor over TikTok ban 
  9. Most in new poll oppose laws restricting drag shows or performances
  10. Sanders, Mullin get in back-and-forth over Vermont senator’s net worth during ...
  11. GOP lawmaker decries state bill that could execute a woman over an abortion
  12. GOP downplays importance of budget with debt ceiling looming
  13. Gisele Barreto Fetterman pushes back on ‘power hungry wife’ description
  14. DeSantis-picked state board says Disney stripped its powers
  15. Here is where the debate on Social Security and Medicare stands in Congress
  16. Russia is burning out of control on Putin’s watch
  17. Twitter restricts Greene’s congressional account over ‘vengeance’ post
  18. ‘You don’t want to fall for this’: BBB warns of smart TV scam
Load more

Video

See all Video