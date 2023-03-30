Fired Fox News producer: ‘They destroy people’ 

A former top producer at Fox News is blasting the network’s culture and accusing its lawyers of coercing her to testify in its favor, as the network fights allegations of defamation from Dominion Voting Systems in court.

“They destroy people,” Abby Grossberg, who worked as a producer for Maria Bartiromo, Tucker Carlson and other top hosts at the network, said during a new interview with NBC News, additional portions of which are slated to air on the network’s nightly news program Thursday evening. “I realized that the answers that they wanted me to say were putting me in a very vulnerable position to be the company scapegoat.”

Grossberg is suing Fox, arguing its lawyers pressured her to provide misleading information about the company’s internal editorial procedures, as it contends with allegations from Dominion that it knowingly aired false claims of voter fraud being promoted by former president Trump and his allies.

Grossberg, who was fired by the network last week, said in a deposition given to Dominion’s lawyers as part of the suit that she felt it wasn’t her responsibility to fact-check claims being made by Trump and his allies.

“I made the decision to keep my job so that I can keep paying my bills. It seemed like the safer decision for me at the time,” she told NBC this week.

A Fox News spokesperson pushed back on Grossberg’s claims on Thursday.

“The assertion that Ms. Grossberg was coached or intimidated into being dishonest during her Dominion deposition is patently false,” a representative for the network said. “We will continue to vigorously defend Fox against her unmeritorious legal claims, which are riddled with false allegations against the network and our employees.”

A judge in Delaware is expected to rule on motions for summary judgement in the case in the coming days, and a jury trial is slated for mid-April.

