Jesse Watters ‘mad’ about Trump indictment: ‘Country is not going to stand for it’

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 03/30/23 8:19 PM ET
Fox News host Jesse Watters. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Fox News host Jesse Watters warned that many Americans are going to be extremely angered by news of former President Trump’s indictment by a New York grand jury on Thursday.

“I’m starting to feel it right now. I’m mad about it, I don’t like. The country’s not going to stand for it,” Watters said on Fox’s hit daytime table talk program “The Five” as news of Trump’s indictment broke. “And people better be careful and that’s all I’ll say about that.”

Trump was indicted on criminal charges in New York for his role in organizing hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign. This is the first time a president has been charged in a criminal matter, and comes as several law enforcement entities are investigating Trump on various matters.

The indictment in the New York case remains sealed as of Thursday evening and the specific charges laid out against Trump remained unclear.

But Watters and other hosts on Fox, the top-watched network on cable that caters to a large conservative audience, reacted with outrage to news of Trump’s indictment.

“I don’t think the left understands what they’re getting themselevs into,” Watters said. “This country is already teetering. You have people who feel rightfully persecuted just for being conservatives … this was a very controversial election this was a very controversial president, there have been a lot of bogus charges that have been flying around recently.”

Watters’ support of Trump is notable given the criticism the former president has faced from other leading hosts at the network and revelations about how network executives view Trump was made public through an ongoing defamation lawsuit it is facing in connection with its coverage of the 2020 election and its aftermath.

Trump has separately leveled blistering condemnation of Fox in recent weeks over its coverage of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is widely expected to challenge him for the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

Trump earlier this week sat down with Fox’s Sean Hannity, a longtime friend and ally, for a wide ranging interview during which he dismissed the various investigations he is facing and blasted President Biden.

