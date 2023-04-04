trending:

Trump slams Fox for putting on Bill Barr 

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 04/04/23 11:47 AM ET
Former President Trump tore into Fox News for putting William Barr, his former attorney general, on the air hours before he is set to be arraigned in a New York courtroom on criminal charges in connection with an alleged hush money payment to an adult film star.

“Why does Fox keep putting on Bill Barr,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Tuesday. “As attorney general he was a complete coward who was absolutely petrified of being impeached, which the democrats threatened to do until he became their virtual “slave” and refused to investigate and prosecute the massive election fraud that took place in the 2020 presidential election, by far the radical left’s greatest concern.”

Barr has emerged as a frequent guest on Fox’s airwaves to weigh in on legal matters and news events relating to Trump and politics more generally.

During an appearance on Fox News Sunday over the weekend, Barr said Trump should not testify in the criminal case against him in New York because “he lacks all self control.”

Trump has been intensely critical of Fox in recent weeks over its coverage of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is widely expected to challenge him for the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

Several of Fox’s top hosts remain supportive of Trump on air; top-rated prime-time pundit Tucker Carlson suggested last week that Trump’s recent indictment was worse than the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“When you see RINO’s Karl Rove, Bill Barr, or Paul Ryan on your television screen, just turn to a different station, or turn off your set,” Trump wrote on Tuesday. “You’re better off watching the Democrats!”

Tags Bill Barr Donald Trump Fox News Trump indictment

