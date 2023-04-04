Right Side Broadcasting gets 7-day YouTube ban over ‘elections misinformation’

Right Side Broadcasting, the small conservative broadcast network that features a plethora of pro-Trump commentary, says it has been temporarily banned by YouTube for violating its misinformation policies.

“Just one day before RSBN was set to cover President Trump’s arraignment in Manhattan, YouTube has resumed its censorship practices and suspended RSBN’s channel, blocking our ability to livestream for seven days,” the company said in a statement.

YouTube on Monday informed RSBN that it had removed a number of videos the company had posted for violating their “elections misinformation” policies, including Trump’s recent rally in Waco, Texas, remarks at CPAC, and an exclusive interview he granted the right-wing broadcaster at Mar-a-Lago, the network said.

“Accordingly, the videos have been removed and a strike has been applied to the channel, and as a result, uploads and live streams by your account are suspended for a week,” a YouTube representative told RSBN, it said.

When reached by The Hill for comment, Ivy Choi, a YouTube spokesperson, said the company “removed content from and issued a strike to the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) channel for violating our election integrity policy, which prohibits content claiming the 2020 U.S. or 2022 Brazil presidential elections were stolen.”

“As a result, this channel is temporarily suspended from publishing new videos or livestreams,” Choi said. “While we do allow content with educational, documentary, scientific or artistic context, the content we removed from this channel did not provide sufficient context.

Trump is slated to be arraigned in a New York courtroom on Wednesday on criminal charges in connection with an alleged hush-money payment to adult film star Stormey Daniels around the time of his 2016 campaign.

RSBN is among the media companies covering the increasingly chaotic scene outside the courtroom, snagging an interview with pro-Trump Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) in the back of a SUV.