MSNBC doesn’t carry Trump Mar-a-Lago speech

MSNBC did not carry former President Trump’s prime-time address on Tuesday evening.

Trump was arraigned Tuesday on 34 felony charges in New York, relating to an alleged hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels before his 2016 campaign for president.

During his remarks that evening, given from his Florida home in Mar-a-Lago, Trump railed against what he said was a “Trump-hating” prosecutor and his “Trump-hating wife and family.”

“So far he is just giving his normal list of grievances,” MSNBC host Rachel Maddow told the network’s audience as Trump was speaking. “We don’t consider that necessarily newsworthy and there is a cost to us as a news organization of knowingly broadcasting untrue things.”

Fox News carried Trump’s speech live in full and CNN also carried the speech.

MSNBC is not the only media outlet to signal a retooled thinking as it relates to covering Trump.

Earlier on Tuesday, NPR’s top editor also said the network would not cover Trump’s post-arraignment remarks live for fear of spreading misinformation.