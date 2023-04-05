trending:

Ana Cabrera inks deal with MSNBC 

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 04/05/23 10:19 AM ET
Ana Cabrera is joining MSNBC and set to host a weekday morning show, the network announced on Wednesday.

Cabrera previously worked as an anchor at CNN and left the network late last year, saying at the time she was “looking forward to starting a new chapter in my career, and excited for new opportunities, challenges, and growth to come.”

Cabrera will host a show weekdays at 10 a.m. the network said, and is the latest addition to the the channel’s “MSNBC Reports” daytime lineup, which was revamped last month as a continued effort by President Rashida Jones to distinguish more clearly between hard news and perspective programming.

Cabrera’s first show on MSNBC will be on Monday.

