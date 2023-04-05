NPR chief fires back at Twitter over ‘state-affiliated media’ label

NPR president and CEO John Lansing fired back at Twitter on Wednesday after the social media platform labeled the news organization as “state-affiliated media.”

“We were disturbed to see last night that Twitter has labeled NPR as ‘state-affiliated media,’ a description that, per Twitter’s own guidelines, does not apply to NPR,” Lansing said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Twitter’s guidelines define state-affiliated media as “outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution.”

For instance, Russian state-owned news agency TASS is labeled as “Russia state-affiliated media,” and China’s official state news agency Xinhua is labeled as “China state-affiliated media.”

However, Twitter also notes that “state-financed media organizations with editorial independence, like the BBC in the UK” are not considered state-affiliated media.

The social media company does not recommend or amplify accounts with the state-affiliated media label to users, according to its guidelines.

“NPR and our Member stations are supported by millions of listeners who depend on us for the independent, fact-based journalism we provide,” Lansing added on Wednesday. “NPR stands for freedom of speech and holding the powerful accountable. It is unacceptable for Twitter to label us this way. A vigorous, vibrant free press is essential to the health of our democracy.”