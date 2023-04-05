trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

NPR chief fires back at Twitter over ‘state-affiliated media’ label

by Julia Shapero - 04/05/23 12:04 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 04/05/23 12:04 PM ET
Associated Press/Charles Dharapak

NPR president and CEO John Lansing fired back at Twitter on Wednesday after the social media platform labeled the news organization as “state-affiliated media.”

“We were disturbed to see last night that Twitter has labeled NPR as ‘state-affiliated media,’ a description that, per Twitter’s own guidelines, does not apply to NPR,” Lansing said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Twitter’s guidelines define state-affiliated media as “outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution.”

For instance, Russian state-owned news agency TASS is labeled as “Russia state-affiliated media,” and China’s official state news agency Xinhua is labeled as “China state-affiliated media.”

However, Twitter also notes that “state-financed media organizations with editorial independence, like the BBC in the UK” are not considered state-affiliated media. 

The social media company does not recommend or amplify accounts with the state-affiliated media label to users, according to its guidelines.

“NPR and our Member stations are supported by millions of listeners who depend on us for the independent, fact-based journalism we provide,” Lansing added on Wednesday. “NPR stands for freedom of speech and holding the powerful accountable. It is unacceptable for Twitter to label us this way. A vigorous, vibrant free press is essential to the health of our democracy.”

Tags John Lansing

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell lets an indicted Trump twist in the wind
  2. Why Ron DeSantis is fighting with Disney
  3. New cars have become luxury items
  4. Trump calls for defunding federal law enforcement agencies
  5. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  6. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  7. Kasich: ‘There’s no way’ Trump returns to the White House
  8. NC lawmaker swaps parties, handing GOP a veto-proof supermajority
  9. CNN’s Don Lemon threatened female coworker in 2008: report
  10. Trump awarded more than $121,000 in legal fees from Stormy Daniels just hours ...
  11. Exonerated Central Park Five member mimics Trump with full page ad against ...
  12. Trump attacks judge in speech after facing 34-count indictment
  13. Fox’s Doocy: ‘Very bad look’ for Trump to ‘go after’ New York ...
  14. Bragg’s case against Trump: An Ed Wood movie come to life
  15. Watch live: Trump delivers remarks after arraignment
  16. READ: Trump indictment and statement of facts
  17. North Dakota legislature fails to override veto of transgender pronoun bill
  18. Brandon Johnson wins Chicago mayor’s race
Load more

Video

See all Video