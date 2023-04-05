trending:

Fox’s Doocy: ‘Very bad look’ for Trump to ‘go after’ New York judge’s family

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 04/05/23 1:43 PM ET
The Associated Press/ Left: Seth Wenig | Right: Richard Drew

Fox News morning host Steve Doocy admonished former President Trump for remarks attacking the judge overseeing his criminal case in New York.

“It is a very bad look to attack the family,” Doocy said during Wednesday’s episode of “Fox and Friends.”

During his speech at Mar-a-Lago, Trump railed against what he said was the “Trump-hating” judge overseeing his case and his “Trump-hating wife and family.”

The former president faces 34 felony charges in New York, relating to an alleged hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels before his 2016 campaign for president.

Hours before he was arraigned on the charges, Trump attacked Fox News for putting William Barr, his former attorney general, on the air to talk about his case.

“When you see RINO’s Karl Rove, Bill Barr, or Paul Ryan on your television screen, just turn to a different station, or turn off your set,” Trump wrote on Tuesday. “You’re better off watching the Democrats!”

Many of Fox’s hosts remain largely supportive of Trump and have dismissed his prosecution and political.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

