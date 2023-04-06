Megyn Kelly: Media treating Stormy Daniels ‘like she’s Joan of Arc’

Former Fox News host and conservative pundit Megyn Kelly said the media is treating Stormy Daniels — the adult film star at the center of former President Trump’s most recent legal woes — “like she’s ​​Joan of Arc.”

Kelly, joined by the hosts of the “Ruthless Podcast,” played a clip of Daniels’s recent interview with with British television pundit Piers Morgan, who asked Daniels if she thinks Trump is going to jail.

“I mean, it’s like listening to Elena Kagan, right? It’s another Sandra Day O’Connor,” Kelly joked to the guest hosts during her SiriusXM program “The Megyn Kelly Show,” referring to the current and former Supreme Court justices.

Kelly, who also had a short stint with NBC News, went further, calling out Daniels for calling her beef with Trump “his crimes against me.”

“Aren’t you the one who had an affair with a married man after a lifetime starring in flicks like Summer Hummer and then tried to extort the man before he ran for president 10 years after your alleged interlude,” Kelly said on her radio show.

“Piers interviewed her, but the left is celebrating this woman like she’s Joan of Arc,” Kelly added. “I mean — like ‘her bravery.'”

Kelly’s remarks come after Daniels told Morgan that the possibility of testifying against Trump is “daunting,” but that she is looking forward to telling her story in court if called to the stand.

“I mean, anytime you’re up in the public eye, it’s scary. I mean, I used to get scared giving an oral book report in school,” Daniels said in her interview on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” adding “so I mean, it’s daunting, but I look forward to it.”

“Because I have nothing to hide. I’m the only one that has been telling the truth,” she added.

Former President Trump, who announced his third presidential campaign at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida last November, was charged in connection with a hush money payment that his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid to Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to silence her allegations that the two had an affair. The former president has denied those allegations.

Trump, who is facing 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in Manhattan, pleaded not guilty to all counts during his arraignment on Tuesday.