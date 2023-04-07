trending:

Sean Spicer leaves Newsmax

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 04/07/23 10:56 AM ET
Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is leaving Newsmax, the conservative cable channel catering to supporters of former President Trump.

In a video posted online late Thursday, Spicer, who had hosted a show on the channel for several years, teased a new venture.

“The 2024 election cycle will be in full swing before we know it,” Spicer said. “And I want to give you a front row seat to what’s happening.”

Spicer, who remains a supporter of Trump, did not give further details about his new venture but said he will be working to “expose the false narratives and the hypocrisy the mainstream media is pushing.”

Newsmax recently inked a new deal with DirecTV, one of its largest providers, after a nasty public dispute over carrier fees. The channel remains well behind the three major cable networks — Fox News, MSNBC and CNN, in the monthly ratings race.

In a statement to The Hill on Friday, a representative for Newsmax said “in preparation for new programming, we decided to not continue Spicer & Co. with hosts Lyndsay Keith and Sean Spicer. The network wishes them both well in their new endeavors.”

Updated: 12:47 p.m.

