trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Settlement reached in defamation lawsuit against Lou Dobbs, Fox News

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 04/09/23 6:30 PM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 04/09/23 6:30 PM ET

A settlement has been reached in a Venezuelan businessman’s defamation lawsuit against Fox News and host Lou Dobbs over statements accusing him of helping tilt the 2020 presidential election.

In a letter to U.S. District Court Judge Louis Lee Stanton filed in the Southern District of New York over the weekend, lawyers for the two parties wrote they had reached an agreement to resolve the matter. Financial terms of the agreement were not specified.

Majed Khalil filed his lawsuit in 2021, alleging statements made on Dobbs’s social media and by pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell on Dobbs’s Fox Business show defamed him by accusing the businessman of executing an “electoral 9/11” and helping change ballot counts in voting machines.

“The 2020 Election is a cyber Pearl Harbor: The leftwing establishment have aligned their forces to overthrow the United States government,” Dobbs wrote in a Twitter post that remains online.

According to Khalil’s complaint, as Powell was appearing on one of his shows, the host asked, “You say these four individuals led the effort to rig this election. How did they do it?”

Dobbs and Fox’s attorney had moved to have the case dismissed on First Amendment grounds, a motion the judge denied last fall.

“This matter has been resolved amicably by both sides,” a Fox News spokesperson said when contacted Sunday by The Hill. “We have no further comment.”

Fox canceled Dobbs’ show in February of 2021.

The network is separately fighting a $1.6 Billion defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems over similar claims about the 2020 election made on its air. Fox has also argued the claims made Dominion in that case are protected by the First Amendment.

“This case is and always has been about the First Amendment protections of the media’s absolute right to cover the news,” the network said in a recent statement about the Dominion case. “Fox will continue to fiercely advocate for the rights of free speech and a free press as we move into the next phase of these proceedings.” 

A trial in the Dominion case is slated to begin later this month.

Updated: 7:12 p.m.

Tags 2020 presidential election Fox News Lou Dobbs Lou Dobbs Sidney Powell

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Settlement reached in defamation lawsuit against Lou Dobbs, Fox News
  2. Barr says US potentially has ‘very good evidence’ Trump obstructed justice ...
  3. Leaked documents detail dire assessments of Ukrainian army: reports
  4. Trump attorney spars with NBC’s Chuck Todd, says former president is ...
  5. Montana Republicans aim to change election rules — for one key Senate race
  6. 10 High-Paying Jobs On The Rise In The U.S. 
  7. Ukraine suggests Russia altered leaked US intelligence documents 
  8. Ocasio-Cortez: If Supreme Court upholds abortion pill block, it could ...
  9. SNL parody features Trump comparing himself to Jesus on Easter
  10. Why the ousted Tennessee lawmakers could be back in the statehouse soon 
  11. ‘I was screaming before you interrupted me’: American politics has become ...
  12. Ron DeSantis: The next Scott Walker?
  13. Trump wishes Happy Easter to ‘pathetic RINOs’ and ‘radical left ...
  14. Christie: Trump’s post-arrest speech like a guy ‘griping about his bad ...
  15. Twitter slaps ‘government funded media’ labels on other major news outlets ...
  16. McCaul says China could influence, take over Taiwan in next election ‘without ...
  17. The myth of ‘woke’ indoctrination of students
  18. Raskin reveals Oversight Republicans have quietly sent six subpoenas in probe ...
Load more

Video

See all Video